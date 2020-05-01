Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BPFH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Boston Private Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. 829,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $709.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Dechellis bought 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $47,904.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,899,000 after buying an additional 119,563 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,974,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,902,000 after buying an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,542,000 after buying an additional 38,510 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,310,000 after buying an additional 96,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

