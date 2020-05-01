Bottos (BTO) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, CoinEgg and Gate.io. Bottos has a market cap of $1.10 million and $850,195.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bottos has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00048746 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.06 or 0.03947579 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00061835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035852 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011482 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011309 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011487 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LBank, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, BigONE, Bibox, Gate.io and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

