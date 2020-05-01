Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BYD traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $16.00. 926,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,426. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,193.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

