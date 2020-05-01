BP (NYSE:BP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BP traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.73. 922,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,651,754. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48, a PEG ratio of 248.10 and a beta of 0.98. BP has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $43.81.

Get BP alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.