BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Down to $23.80

BP plc (NYSE:BP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.36, but opened at $23.80. BP shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 8,431,710 shares trading hands.

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 248.10 and a beta of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,562,210,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in BP by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $138,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,906 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,803 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth $20,075,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth $27,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

