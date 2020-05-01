Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $427,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 359,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,325,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Brady alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brady by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brady stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.63. 207,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Brady has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Brady’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brady will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

BRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Brady currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.