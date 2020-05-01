BriaCoin Price Reaches $0.0200 on Exchanges (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. BriaCoin has a market capitalization of $14,868.62 and $38.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BriaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,064.50 or 1.94335656 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038010 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000435 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About BriaCoin

BriaCoin (CRYPTO:BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com . BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

