Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of The Bridgehampton National Bank. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BDGE. ValuEngine downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BDGE traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 105,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,352. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

