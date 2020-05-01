Bridge Protocol Price Reaches $0.0002 (BRDG)

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Bridge Protocol has a market cap of $38,724.23 and approximately $17.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bridge Protocol has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. One Bridge Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000716 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bridge Protocol

BRDG is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. Bridge Protocol’s official website is www.bridgeprotocol.io . Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bridge Protocol is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol

Buying and Selling Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

