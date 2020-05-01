Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 374,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 29,036 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 32,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,696. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $303.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

