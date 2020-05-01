Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Down 18.9% in April

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 21,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRID. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 27.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bridgford Foods by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bridgford Foods by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRID stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,555. Bridgford Foods has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $159.99 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter.

BRID has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgford Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgford Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

