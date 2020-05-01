Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.05–0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $44.5-46 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.67 million.Brightcove also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.05)-($0.01) EPS.

Shares of BCOV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.63. 8,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,243. The company has a market cap of $344.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCOV shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brightcove from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $48,768.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $157,192.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

