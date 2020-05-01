Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,553,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,967,835. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

