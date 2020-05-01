Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 5,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $8.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,113. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $110.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

