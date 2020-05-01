Brokerages Anticipate Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.05. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 204.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Get Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

LNG stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,733,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,694. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.99. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $70.49.

About Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.