Brokerages Anticipate Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Post -$0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Homology Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 6,237.46% and a negative return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIXX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 13th. FIX upgraded Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ:FIXX traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

