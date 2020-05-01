Brokerages Expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $699.51 Million

Analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will post sales of $699.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $690.40 million to $707.00 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $868.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $858.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

CLH stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98.

In related news, EVP Robert Speights purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,632.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,461 shares of company stock worth $99,969 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 577,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

