Brookfield Property Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,269 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,851% compared to the average daily volume of 270 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Property Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ:BPY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 4.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,755,000 after buying an additional 1,706,031 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,021,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,685,000 after buying an additional 149,354 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,233,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,395,000 after buying an additional 440,507 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 2,978.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,449,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,781,000 after buying an additional 2,370,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 2,389.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,123,000 after buying an additional 1,789,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

