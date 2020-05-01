Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) Short Interest Update

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 88,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several research firms have commented on BF.A. TheStreet cut shares of Brown-Forman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BF.A traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 56,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,878. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.78. Brown-Forman has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 47.29%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

