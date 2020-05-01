BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Up 10.6%

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)’s share price shot up 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.02 and last traded at $30.65, 21,823 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 149,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. BRP had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BRP by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,693,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,329,000 after buying an additional 2,483,733 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,129,000 after acquiring an additional 881,862 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in BRP by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 797,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,389,000 after buying an additional 307,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

