Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Up 20.7% in April

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after buying an additional 662,647 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,858,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,051,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.