Brunswick Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,869 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,123% compared to the typical daily volume of 264 put options.

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Brunswick from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.72. 1,340,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,296. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

