Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Short Interest Update

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 160,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 77,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,856. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($1.08). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $54.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, insider F Kevin Tylus purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $79,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,528.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMTC shares. BidaskClub cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

