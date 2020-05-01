BTIG Research Increases Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target to $70.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Dunkin Brands Group stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 44,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,450. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,941,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 426,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 201,510 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,282,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,436,000 after acquiring an additional 163,934 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,806,000 after acquiring an additional 142,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,730,000 after acquiring an additional 120,143 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.