Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Short Interest Down 7.4% in April

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 47,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BFST shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of BFST stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.98. 27,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,228. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The company has a market cap of $188.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

