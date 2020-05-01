C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (5.02) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (5.50) (($0.07)) by GBX 0.48 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON C4XD traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 13.60 ($0.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983. C4X Discovery has a 1-year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 61.17 ($0.80). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.72.

C4X Discovery Company Profile

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. The company has a suite of proprietary technologies across the drug discovery process, including Taxonomy 3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilises proprietary ground-breaking mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behaviour and physical properties of drug molecules; and MolPlex.

