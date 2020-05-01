Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Cactus has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cactus to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 450.0%.

WHD traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,774. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Cactus had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $154.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

