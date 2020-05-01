Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Shares Gap Down to $6.62

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.48, but opened at $6.62. Cadence Bancorp shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 833,748 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on CADE. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $13.25 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $766.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $300,361. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,878,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,714,000 after buying an additional 1,596,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,567,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,616,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,126,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after purchasing an additional 840,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.