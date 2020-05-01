Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Shares Up 10.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) shot up 10.3% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $7.19, 217,282 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,083,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $13.25 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

The firm has a market cap of $766.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. Cadence Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $194,600.00. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell purchased 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $300,361. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,878,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,734 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,547,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after acquiring an additional 140,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,075,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after buying an additional 334,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,055,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after buying an additional 533,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.