Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Sells $510,445.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Roger S. Siboni sold 6,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $510,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,735.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.13. 3,128,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $82.78. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.