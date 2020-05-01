California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Up to $2.71

Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $2.71. California Resources shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 78,256 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 4.60.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.36. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources Corp will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in California Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,509,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in California Resources by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

