California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Trading 10.2% Higher

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC)’s stock price traded up 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.59, 68,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,010,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Several analysts have commented on CRC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The firm has a market cap of $119.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 4.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.15 million. California Resources had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources Corp will post -11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Coastal Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,415,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in California Resources by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after buying an additional 1,204,232 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 205,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 182,812 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

