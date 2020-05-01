California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

NYSE:CWT traded down $5.63 on Friday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,875. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.16.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 349.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.