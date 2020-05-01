California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Upgraded to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by research analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

CWT has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

NYSE:CWT traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,455. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 349.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.