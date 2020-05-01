Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CALX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Calix alerts:

NYSE CALX remained flat at $$11.50 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.77 million, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 0.85. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $7,432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Calix by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Calix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Calix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,304,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 716,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.