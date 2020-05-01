Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.32, approximately 9,449,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 543% from the average daily volume of 1,470,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,802,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

