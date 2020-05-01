Callaway Golf Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,964 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 391% compared to the typical daily volume of 604 call options.
ELY traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 280,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.77.
Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.
About Callaway Golf
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.
