Callaway Golf Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,964 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 391% compared to the typical daily volume of 604 call options.

ELY traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 280,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

