Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Camtek stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.53. 119,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. Camtek has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $14.24.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Camtek had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 891,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 99,326 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares in the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

