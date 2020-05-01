Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) to Buy

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Iamgold in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,646,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.35. Iamgold has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 38.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,269,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Iamgold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 49,949,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,313,000 after buying an additional 1,427,930 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Iamgold by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,062,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 779,365 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Iamgold by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,323,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,358,000 after purchasing an additional 729,520 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Iamgold by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,698,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,302,000 after acquiring an additional 645,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

