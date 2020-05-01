Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) is Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,572 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 4.0% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $13,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 481,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.70. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

