Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.93, approximately 515,252 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,180,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capri from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Capri by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Capri by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Capri by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

