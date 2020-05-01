Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

CAPR traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 27,469,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,244. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 761.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) by 106.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,272 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.97% of Capricor Therapeutics worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

