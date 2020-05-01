Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Down 5.4% in April

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 12,894 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $200,888.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,873.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,963 shares of company stock valued at $422,002. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 6,381.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ:CARA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. 396,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,368. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $692.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 534.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.