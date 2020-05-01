Cardiff Property (LON:CDFF) Posts Earnings Results

Cardiff Property (LON:CDFF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 24.90 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Cardiff Property stock remained flat at $GBX 1,775 ($23.35) on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 million and a P/E ratio of 14.42. Cardiff Property has a 1-year low of GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,767 ($23.24). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,636.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,707.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Cardiff Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

The group, including Campmoss Property Company Limited, our 47.62% joint venture, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of £25m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

