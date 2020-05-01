CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Holdings Boosted by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. CareDx accounts for about 3.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of CareDx worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CareDx alerts:

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $192,213.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,537.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $266,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,029,817.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,390 shares of company stock worth $632,314. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $25.38. 758,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 0.91. CareDx Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $41.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.