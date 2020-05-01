Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will announce $2.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.40 million. Carnival reported sales of $4.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival will report full year sales of $16.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $21.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $23.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $140.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. 50,325,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,902,704. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 106.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

