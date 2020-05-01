Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Stake Lessened by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 21.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,507 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carnival were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $14,365,830,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,947,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,268,000 after acquiring an additional 231,771 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $323,194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,478,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,807,000 after acquiring an additional 189,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $140.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.06.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,128,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,072,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.