Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Releases Earnings Results

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

CRS stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,044. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other news, Director Kathleen Ligocki purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $157,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian J. Malloy purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $115,640.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $581,190. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.