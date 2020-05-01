Carrie E. Hansen Sells 8,930 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $207,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,200.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 196,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,440. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.