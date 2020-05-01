Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CARE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,198. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. Carter Bank and Trust has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $24.25.
About Carter Bank and Trust
Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
