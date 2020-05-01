Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CARE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,198. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. Carter Bank and Trust has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 285,076.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,055,000 after buying an additional 1,140,307 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 10,987.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,141,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after buying an additional 1,131,664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,791,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 42.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 130,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 111,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

